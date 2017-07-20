Fraser complets trio of former Falkirk Fury stars at Glasgow Rocks

The Glasgow Rocks pro British League Basketball team will have a record three former Fury stars in its line-up for season 17-18.

Ali Fraser (24) became the third Fury player the Rocks have signed and the talented former GB squad player will join Great Britain captain Kieron Achara and Scotland starting point guard Jonny Bunyan in what will be a side that has a strong Scottish presence.

Also in the 17-18 Rocks team is former Tayside player Gareth Murray, like Achara currently in the Great Britain men’s team.

Fraser, Achara and Bunyan all started their basketball careers with Falkirk Fury – in Bunyan and Fraser’s case while still at primary school and Achara as a raw 14-year-old. All three have gone on to play all over the world.

Fraser, who previously had a short spell with the Rocks, has played the last two seasons in the German pro A league. Fraser clearly impressed Rocks new head coach Tony Garbeleto who also had a spell in the German pro A league with Heidleberg.

The three former Fury stars’ careers have been largely different but in the months ahead they will once again belong to the same club.

Achara, having left Fury at the end of his junior season, went to American college side Dusquene and played four seasons in the NCAA Division 1 before having playing throughout Europe, most noteably in the ACB in Spain, arguably the second best league in the world behind the NBA.

Achara has had an illustrious career, playing for GB in London Olympics and is currently Great Britian captain.

Bunyan, who also left Fury at the end of his junior year, won a scholarship to Kimball Union in the Prep school league in North America. He then chose to return to the UK and signed pro for the Glasgow Rocks but his age at that time meant that for four seasons he could also play for Fury, helping the Falkirk club rack up six national titles in that time.

Fraser, when he finished his junior years with Fury, signed for Maine University in the Atlantic Conference of the NCAA Division 1.

After four years in the States, he returned to Europe and has played in Germany and had spells with the Rocks and with Fury.

Ali is delighted that he will be the third Fury player at the Rocks.

He said: “I am really looking forward to the next two seasons with the Rocks and I am excited to work with the new coach and owner.

“This seemed like the perfect time to come home to play with the Rocks especially with them setting up a new partnership with the University of the West of Scotland.

“This will give me the opportunity to complete my masters degree while playing in front of family and friends who have not been able to see as many games while I have been playing abroad.

“I am looking forward to what will, hopefully, be a successful couple of years on and off court.”