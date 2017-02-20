First cup NOT the sweetest for Falkirk basketball champion Eddy

Sony Centre Fury’s Eddy Leginus celebrated his first league win by hitting some key points to see off Boroughmuir Blaze.

And the Lithuanian guard says it feels even better than landing his first senior mens’ silverware earlier in the month when Fury won the Scottish Cup, ironically over the same vanquished league champions from Edinburgh.

Leginus was a highly rated prospect in Fury’s busy youth divisions while Keith Bunyan, Walter Lubeigt et al were lifting the first three league titles.

He made the step up to join them in last year’s trophyless season, but after getting a feel for the top level game he’s returned Fury to top of the table in Scotland.

“Last year we were in transition and it was my own transition year too, it was my first year playing senior men’s basketball and I had a lot of adjustments to make.

“I had a lot of adjustments to make this year too but it feels good.

““We’re back to winning championships again – it’s great.

“This is a bigger victory for us than the cup a few weeks ago – in the league the title is a reward for being consistent, rather than winning a couple of games and being better on the day. One day you’re in or you’re out - we have had to be at our best every single week.”

To secure the championship Fury had only to lose by less than 17points, but saw off Blaze for the second time this month – and did it under-strength.

The second-year guard added:“We had a big piece missing in Greg (Foussas) but we managed to come together as a team and come away with the win – though we had to grind it at times but it feels brilliant and we feel brilliant as a team.

“The team is so good. We had Adam come through and he has been a key player and made a big difference to us.

“It was a ridiculously tough game to secure the championship – theya re reigning champions after all.

Blaze are a tough tough team to play against and have some great players. Guys like [Eoghan] Dover, who comes out, plays and just runs circles around you.

“It’s a remidner of a little Allen Iverson I think!”

Fury have no game this weekend but the league trophy will be returned to Falkirk and presentedwhen long-time rivals Edinburgh Kings visit the Mariner on Friday, March 4, which will also double as the final league match for the club at The Mariner.

Fury looks set to play Stirling Knights in the play-offs which would bring the curtain down on the club’s time at the Camelon gym, before a n enforced move to Grangemouth sports complex next term.