Easter exodus of Fury international players

Sony Centre Fury had 20 of the club’s players taking part in Scotland situations over the Easter Holidays.

Jenna Beattie has been selected for the Scotland senior women’s squad who will compete to try and achieve a Commonwealth Games place for the Gold Coast event in 2018.

Jordan Ferguson and Mitchell Stirling are in the current Scotland JM squad and Jordan made the trip south to face an England squad in Manchester. Jordan started for the Scots.

Mairi McGill was selected for the Scotland U16 Girls team that played matches against England and Ireland in Manchester and at the Oriam in Scotland.

Rosie Wallace and Katie McEwan also represented their country at U15/16 level when they played against Ireland at the Oriam.

Scott Lothian, Kieran Allan and Sam Owens were all in the Scotland under-16 boys’ team who also played in Manchester against England and Irish sides with Louis Smith and Ben Small also in the Scotland squad.

In the U15 Boys squad are Jack Davidson, Jake Cavannagh and Ewan McCormick with Archie Brookes, Ellis Walker, Michael Rice and Lewis Morton all moving forward to the next phase of the Scotland U14 squad training, as did Abby Rutter and Eabha Kerr in the U14 Girls Scotland squad.

Fury Facebook will highlight the progress of all its Scotland internationals in the weeks to come and also focus on the Scotland senior men’s team where former Fury stars Jonny Bunyan, Ali Fraser, Kieron Achara and Fraser Malcolm will be among the players in Scotland’s squad also looking for confirmation of a Commonwealth Games spot for 2018.

Current senior men’s player Ross Gibson is also in the running for a Scotland roster spot, having attended national training.

Gibson and Fury’s Austrian Mens star Adam Hammerschmidt are also in the Scottish Universities squad and they also face international competition in the coming weeks.

With 25 players from the club involved with international teams and club members also involved in coaching the national squads, the weeks to come will be as big as the season just completed!