Case of the ex as former Fury men make progress

Basketball-Scotland have this week named American Erik Olson as the new Headcoach of Scotland Senior Men’s basketball team.

Olson played for Fury in season 2009-2010 and top scored for the Falkirk club in their Scottish Cup Final win over Edinburgh Kings.

Olson has a big Fury connection with his father coaching Jonny Bunyan at Kimball Union Prep School in USA. Erik has coached at several Fury camps and this summer Erik and Fury Headcoach John Bunyan were both on the coaching staff of the USA U18 Men’s team at the World Championships in Germany.

Fury Basketball Club wish Erik all the best in his new role in Scottish basketball and the Glasgow Rocks programme.

Olson has played NCAA college basketball, played pro in Germany and Australia. Erik has also coached in Australia and Iceland.

Meanwhile Jonny Bunyan and Kieron Achara produced solid performances as their Glasgow Rocks pro BBL side opened with a 90-56 win over Manchester Giants.

Ali Fraser also got off to a good start with his new club Team Ehingen Urspring in Germany’s pro A League with 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 27 minutes, however his team lost 74-60 to Hamburg. Ehingen were short of two of their American players, giving Fraser a chance to impress.

GB star Achara had only had a couple of sessions with his new Rocks team-mates after helping Great Britain Men qualify for Eurobasket 2017 but opened his account with eight points and nine rebounds.

Jonny Bunyan played 22 minutes for the Rocks on their Manchester road trip, finishing with seven points and four assists.