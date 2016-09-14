Big wins for the juniors and cadets

Fury under-16 boys pressed their way to a huge opening quarter lead of 36-6 and then ceased their full court game, against Glasgow Rens, but that did not stop the score hitting 66-10 at the half.

Four of Fury’s Scotland internationals were among the six players on double digits – Kieran Allan on 21, Sam Owens 18, Scott Lothian 10 and under 14 star Ellis Walker on 11.

The most consistent performance went to Louis Smith who grabbed 13 rebounds had four assists, four steals and shot five from six for 10 points. Off the bench Ben Small and Kieron O’Rourke impressed.

Scotland International Jack Davidson will be a big factor in Fury’s side but was limited with foul trouble.

Fury head coach John Bunyan had vowed that this season’s Cadet team would not sit back and play half court basketball and the squad chosen from a group of 30 players has the potential to be an aggressive up tempo side with more than its fair share of skilled players. Clearly the test on where the side are really at will come next week when they face St.Mirren on the road – they also recorded a huge win over Stirling Knights and Scotland’s top two teams at this age group from last season meet next week in a game which could be a factor on who takes the title.

In the Junior mens game, Jordan Ferguson produced a performance that was on a par with his excellent Euro B matches for Scotland in the summer. He continues to show the consistency makes a good player. Scotland squad players – Ben McGinley had 19pts with six steals and Mitchell Stirling 18points with eight boards.

With St.Mirren winning big over Stirling Knights, coach Keith Bunyan, knows the game will be a good gauge.