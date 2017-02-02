Basketball runs in the family for Scottish Cup finalists Falkirk Fury

Sony Centre Fury have the most teams at this weekend’s Scottish Cup Finals and they are also all coached by the same basketball family!

Fury Headcoach John Bunyan has been the Senior Men’s coach since the club was formed 25 years ago, while the Junior Men are led by his oldest son Keith, who is also the Men’s captain. John’s daughter Kim is the coach to the Fury Cadette Woman.

This will create Scottish basketball coaching history but the three are no strangers to coaching teams to national titles.

John has won eight national titles with Fury Men and nine national and one international titles with U14 to U18 Fury teams. He has also guided Falkirk HS teams to no fewer than 13 Scottish Cup titles

As well as playing in seven of the Fury Men’s title winning sides, Keith has a BBL Championship winners medal when he was a pro with Glasgow Rocks and has also already coached a Fury Junior men’s side to two Scottish titles.

Kim, who is the Fury under-16 Cadette Women’s coach, has also already racked up five national titles with previous Cadette and Junior Fury women’s sides.

However the competition will be tough as the three try to add to the clubs list of titles.

Gordon Munnoch has been Fury Men’s assistant coach for 10 years and with both his sons in the team it adds to Fury’s family success.

The assistant coaches to the three Fury Cup Final teams also have great basketball backgrounds and will also be key in the club trying to add to their already impressive title list.

The Scottish Cup finals will be played at the Oriam centre in Edinburgh.