Bad start inflicted by Lady Rocks on Fury

A poor opening quarter saw the Falkirk ladies’ side go 15 down against the Lady Rocks but that did not deter a depleted Fury line-up from responding and playing competitively against their rivals for the three other periods.

The second stanza went 17-13 for the visitors giving them a 19 point half time lead.

The third was tight with the Rocks edging it 22-15 .

Fury continued to work hard and despite a final period of 24-15, the Sony Centre sponsored side can take pride from the fact they never gave up against a Rocks side that has clearly benefited from the inclusion of two former SLC players during the summer.

Katie McEwan top scored for Fury on 18points with Mairi McGill on 13 points and Rosie Wallace, Rachael Penman and Erin Marshall sharing 18 between themselves.

There will be no let up for Fury as they play one of the favorites for the Championship - St.Mirren next week-end.