Ankle injury takes shine off Fury’s narrow win

Scottish Cup holders Fury Men allowed a 16-point lead with six minutes to play to dissolve in the final minutes to two, but their biggest disappointment was severe injury to key big man Ross Gibson.

The young centre has been a revelation for Fury since coming into the starting five last season but came down heavily in the second quarter, dislocating an ankle.

The opening period had seen Gibson got on the scoresheet as Fury battled an energetic Reign side who led 22-19 at the end of the first. Austrian Adam Hammerschmidt led Fury in this period with nine personal.

In what was almost a repeat of the Championship match between the sides just a couple of weeks ago, Fury took control of the second and led by double digits, only to see Reign reduce the Falkirk side’s lead to six at the half.

The second period had seen Fury hit six threes with Eddy Leginas netting three of them but had also seen that bad injury to Gibson.

Fury Headcoach John Bunyan told Heraldsport: “Firstly we want to wish Ross all the best, he was in considerable pain and we are glad to say he is comfortable now after receiving treatment in hospital. He was a major factor in the team winning the treble last season and getting us out to a 4-0 start in the Championship this season.

“He has been with the club since cadet basketball and there is small hope he may return before the end of the season. His injury is clearly a blow to the team but his return to fitness is the main issue.”

The third saw Fury push the lead out to nine by the end of the quarter with Leginas, Keith Bunyan and Hammerschmidt key Fury scorers.

The final period saw Bunyan take his tally of threes for the game to six as he left the home fans stunned with three triples in a row at the start of the stanza. Fury were now in complete control and with six minutes to play led by 16.

But failure to execute in the next four minutes by Fury, saw Reign dig deep and pull the game back to two points.

However, the huge effort by the home team turned out to be in vain as the Sony sponsored side’s Greek forward Greg Foussas put seven personal on the board, six from the line in the final minutes of the game. Hammerschmidt and Bryan Munnoch sealed the win.

Headcoach Bunyan added: “In respect of the game today we knew we were in for a tough match and Reign did not back down and took the game to the wire.

“Our 16 points should have seen us through but we had to dig deep to get the win and full credit to our players for getting us to the next round. There were excellent offensive performances but we need to look at giving up 91 points.

“We have a tough game at home on Friday against Edinburgh Kings and with Ross out we need to look at our game and season plan moving forward without him.”