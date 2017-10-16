Ex-Falkirk coach and basketball legend Kevin Cadle dies at 62

Basketball fans in Falkirk have been stunned by the sudden death of legendary coach Kevin Cadle.

The former British basketball coach and Sky Sports presenter passed away suddenly on Monday morning at the age of 62.

Cadle began his career in the sport in Britain with Team Solripe in Falkirk more than 30 years ago, the start of a journey which saw him become the most decorated coach in British basketball history.

In a statement the British Basketball League said: "We are shocked and saddened to hear that #BritishBasketball has lost a true legend in Kevin Cadle.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”