Austrian Adam lands the golden ball in final

Adam Hammerschmidt played through the pain barrier to secure the Scottish Cup for Falkirk Sony Centre Fury.

The Austrian picked up the injury early in Saturday’s final against Boroughmuir Blaze and now faces a race against time to be fit for the league title run-in.

And despite struggling he still put in a man-of-the-match performance to land the final’s most valuable player award as well as the silverware.

The delighted Austrain told The Falkirk Herald: “I’m happy because we won. If I’d have gotten the golden ball and we’d lost I wouldn’t have been happy but we did so I’m pleased.

“But I don’t want to know what my ankle looks like! It was painful throughout the game.

“I landed on a foot when I took a three-point shot. I was having to hit myself in the face to divert the pain and feel it elsewhere away from my ankle, but I’ll get some pain meds and try and treat it as best I can.

“It’ll be sore for the next wee while I’m sure, but the win makes up for it a little.

“I obviously want to be involved in the next few weeks of the season, three league games left, we need to win two of the three and regardless what happens we are the champions.

“That’s all I want now. Saturday is Glasgow Uni who haven’t won a game yet. Even if I don’t start I’ll try and do something to be involved and 100 percent of whatever I’ve got.”

Hammerschmidt was the key man for Fury with 26 points – adding to his record three points haul earlier in the season which even bettered NBA legend Steph Curry.

But despite his stellar show he still couldn’t take it easy as Fury were pushed all the way by Boroughmuir Blaze.

“I didn’t show any emotions until that clock hit zero. I wasn’t confident we would win until the very last second, it was a tight match, once it was decided I was the happiest person alive.

“I’m so satisfied, it’s such a good feeling to know that the hours we put in are worth it.”

The ex-Rocks pro didn’t do anything to settle the nerves though, missing several free-throws late in the game which could have made the ending more comfortable for Fury.

“It’s the number one thing I learned playing with the Rocks – keep your cool in pressure situations.

“Anything can happen at the free-throw line, but you get immune to the noise.

“I heard it – and the fans yelling as I shot but I giggled on the inside but I just put it out my head. I missed – but that was more me and not the fans attempts to distract me.”