Improvement work on track at crematorium

Grieving mourners will be able to hold services at the upgraded Falkirk Crematorium from this summer.

This week, a Falkirk Council spokeswoman revealed that the work was on schedule.

The Camelon facility has been closed to the public since the end of January to allow a £3.2 million refurbishment programme to go ahead.

Work is being carried out in two phases to bring it up to current standards and improve the comfort for grieving family and friends.

The refurbishment work, which includes increasing the size of the chapel to allow space for additional mourners, had been due to begin last August but was put on hold while further consultation with stakeholders took place.

During this first phase no services are being held at the crematorium but cremations are taking place with no members of the public present.

The second phase will involve more work behind the scenes when the extended chapel will be available for services.

This work is scheduled to take place mainly at weekends to allow services from Monday to Friday. No cremations will take place on Saturdays.

The three cremators will be replaced and the new equipment will allow for larger coffins to be cremated.

During the current phase of work the Books of Remembrance, which are normally on display within the chapel, are in a temporary building in the crematorium car park and signs direct visitors to where to view these.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The upgrading works at the Crematorium are progressing well and we are on track with the programme.

“We will continue to update the Council’s website and provide updates on progress as Phase One nears completion in June 2017.

“At that stage the public will be allowed back in to the building when the main works to the public areas are complete. During Phase Two there will still be works going on behind the scenes and we would ask for the on-going patience, support and cooperation of all visitors until the final completion of Phase Two this Autumn.”

The crematorium opened in 1962 and has remained largely unchanged since then.

As well as replacing the cremators and extending the chapel other work includes: refurbishment and upgrading of heating, lighting and power systems; partial enclosure of the loggia leading from the chapel to increase privacy for family and friends of the bereaved; refurbishment of the interior of the crematorium whilst keeping its original character; retention of views to the landscaped garden area from the chapel; increasing the number of public toilets; and improving access at the main entrance to the building.

The upgrade work follows consultation on bereavement services by the local authority which has already seen services extended to 45 minutes and additional car parking.

For more information on the work, visit www.falkirk.gov.uk/crematorium, or pick up a leaflet in council offices and public buildings.