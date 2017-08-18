Residents will demand answers from Ineos over its future plans

A petrochemical giant will try to explain its future plans to residents today (Thursday) as concern grows over its road closure proposals.

Ineos representatives will be attending a special meeting of Grangemouth Community Council at the Community Education Unit in Abbots Road.

The main reason for their attendance is to give people details of a proposal of application notice the firm lodged with Falkirk Council to build an energy plant on their Grangemouth site.

However, most of the community council members and residents will also want to know about the current situation regarding Ineos’ desire to erect security gates and permanently close off a section of Bo’ness Road that runs through the heart of their operation.

That plan has now bypassed Falkirk Council and gone to the Scottish Government for a decision, but the council has a new planning application from Ineos to erect three external CCTV cameras on top of eight metre high swan neck mounts along Bo’ness Road.

Ineos stated safety is always a prime consideration for the Grangemouth site and the CCTV cameras – and the plans to close the section of Bo’ness Road and build gatehouses – appear to be adding an extra level of security to the location.

Walter Inglis, community council member, said: “Representatives from the design contractors Ineos has employed for the power plant will be coming along to explain their intentions.

“The road closure issue will be on the table for discussion as well and we will try to get an understanding of what it is Ineos is trying to achieve. They will also be able to get an understanding about how residents feel about the plans.”

The meeting will take place from 7pm and members of the public are invited to attend.