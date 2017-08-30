Documentary deals with Ineos crisis of 2013

A new documentary looks at the shifting balance of power in UK industry and focuses on union Unite’s bitter dispute with Ineos in 2013.

The film, entitled Belonging: The Truth behind the Headlines, was made by Morag Livingstone and deals with Britain’s industrial history through three specific encounters between unions and management – the Rupert Murdoch Wapping dispute in 1986/87, Royal Mail strikes of 2008 and, as a climax to the documentary, the Ineos shutdown crisis in Grangemouth in 2013.

Morag will be present at a special screening of the film at the Leapark Hotel, Bo’ness Road, on Thursday, September 7 at 7.30pm for a question and answer session along with union members central to the drama of four years ago, Stevie Deans and Pat Rafferty.

The Leapark is just down the road from Ineos HQ and Morag says Ineos management is more than welcome to attend the screening, which is open to everyone and takes place from 7.30pm.

Visit www.belonging4us.com for more information.