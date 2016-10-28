Singing star is big hit on Falkirk visit

Singing star Gracie Fields was greeted with “a hundred thousand welcomes” as she made her first visit to Falkirk in November 1971.

As a sprightly 72-year-old “lassie from Lancashire” moved through the ultra modern SGS (UK) Ltd Electronics Plant, she won the hearts of 1000 employees.

She joked and chatted with the girls who were making micro-circuits for anything from space ships to transister radios. The tour was rounded off in the canteen where she sang some of her most famous songs with the cheering workers joining in.

Our picture shows the Grace with Fiona (7) and Jacqueline Ferris (9), daughters of the factory manager Frank Ferris.

As Provost William McCrae and the SGS General manager Mr Laurence Curry looked on, the little girls greeted Gracie with “a hundred thousand welcomes” in Gaelic and presented her with a bouquet of roses. Husband Boris received a bottle of 100-year-old whisky.

Check out our new six-page Retro section in The Falkirk Herald. Next week we’re focusing on 1971. Do you have any memories or picture from that year? Email editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk