Marchers to descend on Falkirk

Around 1000 marchers are expected to take part in a procession through the Helix Park and into central Falkirk on Saturday afternoon.

The parade, organised by the Scottish Recovery Consortium, will see walkers gather at the Kelpies from 11am and leave at 12.10pm.

The walk will leave Helix Park, head along Etna Road, turn left onto Thornhill Road, turn right onto Ladysmill, turn left onto Bellsmeadow, turn left onto Callendar Road and enter Callendar Park.

An event will take place in the park until 4pm, but Callendar House and Park will remain open throughout.

The entrance to the Helix Park will be closed from around noon until 12.30pm.

Traffic disruption is expected and residents and visitors are advised to avoid the area. This includes bus services through the town.

Rolling road closures will manage the traffic, but it is hoped that all restrictions will be lifted by 2pm.

This is the first time the march has been in Falkirk but it has visited Glasgow and Edinburgh previously.