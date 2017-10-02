IN PICTURES: Falkirk Storytelling Festival

The community voted Falkirk’s first Storytelling Festival a great success with entertainment for all ages.

From babes in arms to the older generation, they took part in the array of events which had their roots in storytelling but covered music, performance and the spoken word.

These took place in the heart of the town over four days from Thursday to Sunday.

It gave a platform for local authors, including Hallglen’s Alan Bissett, as well as national award-winner Christopher Brookmyre, along with keen amateurs.

Venues throughout the town centre were used, include the Howgate Shopping Centre, The Faw Kirk, Behind the Wall, Falkirk Library, The Wine Library, Tolbooth Tavern, Coffee on Wooer and The Avenue.

The event was brought together by The Faw Kirk, the Howgate and design consultancy Eden, along with staff at Falkirk Library.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Douglas Cameron from Eden said: “We’ve had some great feedback from both the groups and individuals who took part in the events and the locals and visitors who attended from far and wide.

“We’re delighted to have been able to bring a bit of a creative buzz to the heart of the town centre with a wide variety of events to lots of different audiences. Being able to bring the magic of books and storytelling to students in the twenty six schools that were visited in the two weeks leading up to the festival weekend was also a real highlight.”

He added that reaction from those taking part had also been extremely positive with Christopher Brookmyre saying of his visit to The Faw Kirk: “Many thanks for hosting such an enjoyable event. It is a magnificent venue and the audience seemed truly appreciative.”

While Falkirk-born musician Brian McNeill who had a workshop and concert at the same venue said: “Thank you so much for having me at the storytelling festival. I’ve had a ball at the Faw Kirk – it’s such a wonderful place to play music”.

Janet Crawford, who organised the Literary Lounge event in the Wine Library, said: “It’s a great wee festival.”

The organisers hope to organise another festival next year, although they may decide to hold it on a different weekend not to clash with other established book and storytelling events.