Concern grows for missing 20-year-old

An appeal has been issued to find a young woman who has gone missing.

Courtney McNiven was last seen late last night (Tuesday) in the Larbert area at around 10.45pm.

Police say she has connections in the Maddiston and are appealing to anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them.

Courtney is described as 5ft 8in in height, slim built and was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black leggings and white trainers.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Courtney’s welfare and ask anyone with information or sightings to contact 101 quoting ref 0029 of October 4.”