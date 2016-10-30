The Details: Falkirk Council is leading the regeneration of Denny town centre.

Phase 1 plans include 10 retail units on two storeys, a library, community room, improved parking, a town square, street furniture, five public art commissions for the town centre and a new town square at the corner of Duke Street and Stirling Street.

The first phase is well under way, within budget and to the agreed timescale and the first tenants are expected to move in over the next few weeks.

The project has attracted criticism in the past from local businesses and community councillors over the length of time involved in demolishing Church Walk and the proposed designs for its replacement.

The progress: Clark contracts are the main contractors for Phase 1, with completion expected in July 2017. Meanwhile, local businesses are occupying temporary accommodation.

Key dates are:

This month – Public art engagement commences

November/December – Fit-out period and relocation of retailers and library staff from temporary retail village to new building

November – Demolition of octagonal building in Church Walk to commence

Early 2017 – Removal of temporary retail village and site clear-up

Summer 2017 – Completion of Phase 1 including public art installations

For more info call the regeneration team on (01324) 590973.

What’s your view on the new-look town centre?

Email editorial@falkirkherald.co.uk and tell us what you think of the changes that are being made