Forth Valley Nurses sing to help Little Cole

A mum-of-five has thanked the Forth Valley Nurses Choir for helping her raise money for a crowdfunding campaign to help her disabled son.

Leann Cruse from Denny has been “overwhelmed” by the support she has received from the Falkirk community after she and husband Andrew launched The Helping Little Cole Fund earlier this year.

Cole's mum Leann Cruse, centre, with all the ladies who lunched at their recent fundraiser

The Cruse family is on a DIY SOS mission to build an extension to their home for a downstairs bedroom to cater for the needs of youngest son Cole (4) who suffers from severe brain abnormalities.

Leann and Andrew started The Helping Little Cole Fund in a bid to raise the £45,000 required to turn their home into a sanctuary that will improve Cole’s quality of life.

The fundraising committee organises different events and have reached over £20,000 of their £45,000 target so far. The latest was a ladies lunch at St Alexander’s Church in Denny where the now-famous Forth Valley Nurses Choir performed, who appeared on comedian Michael McIntyre’s Christmas TV show, and helped raise £940 for Cole.

Leann said: “The event was organised by Clare Shalley and her sister who did an amazing job catering for 100 people.

“After a busy year of fundraising I have to say the support for Cole has been so overwhelming. I meet new people all the time who are so interested in our story and about what my wee guy has to go through and people are just so generous.”

Donations can be made on the Little Cole’s Fund page on gofundme.com.