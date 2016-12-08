Centrepiece of regeneration opens its doors

The centrepiece of the regeneration of Denny town centre opened this week with more tenants moving in over the next fortnight.

The £7.8 million project to improve the look of the community’s high street is progressing well with completion of the first phase expected in the summer.

The new library is part of a colourful development consisting of a bigger, improved car park for access to the ten new shop units and community-designed town square.

Falkirk Community Trust (FCT) and Falkirk Council say the facility is “bright and welcoming” with free wifi, a community room with a view, “flexible” space, a small library for kids, gaming zone for teens, desk space with PCs and comfy chairs for reading 3000 brand new books.

FCT chairman Ian Scott said: “At a time when libraries are at risk across the UK, it is such wonderful news that we have secured delivery of this new purpose built hub for the community.

“I would urge everyone to get along and explore this super new facility.”

The first tenants – Lloyds Pharmacy – will open for trade this month with the other retailers moving in soon afterwards.

Councillor Dennis Goldie, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, said: “The super new two-storey building is the result of extensive community consultation, and we hope that local people like the mixture of bright colours in the design and textures in the design, intended to reflect a positive spirit and a new start for the town centre.

“We are happy to have reached this important stage in the project and would like to thank the community for their continued patience as we move to the next stage in the development.”

Interest has been shown in the last remaining units and it is hoped they will be filled by early next year.

Work is under way on the demolition of the last remaining remnant of the octagonal 1960s Church Walk block.

The remainder of phase 1 will conclude in the summer next year seeing the new community-designed town square, completion of the car park and the introduction of five public art pieces.

A ‘Meet the Artist’ event in the library has been organised for Thursday, January 12 from 3-8pm. All welcome to attend.