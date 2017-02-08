Trash can styles win out for pupils

Pupils from Braes High School have been shortlisted for the grand final of trash fashion competition Junk Kouture taking place at the Clyde Auditorium in Glasgow on February 9.

The competition is open to secondary schools across Scotland with pupils challenged to get creative with junk that would otherwise find itself in the bin and produce show-stopping fashion couture designs.

The most innovative creations have been shortlisted and will now battle to strut it out in front of judges Una Healy and Louis Walsh at next month’s final.

Now in its third year in Scotland, Junk Kouture inspires young, wannabe fashion designers to come up with spectacular creations made solely out of rubbish while reinforcing the importance of recycling and re-using waste.

The pupils now face an online public vote which will determine who makes it to Glasgow’s grand final where the teens will display their designs in front of a live audience.

For more information visit www.junkkouture.co.uk.