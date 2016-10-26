Mum’s the word for Carys and Freddie

After becoming frustrated buying baby clothes for her little boy, mum Carys Chapman decided to leave her job and start her own business.

Carys (23), from Slamannan, has set up shop in Brightons’ Main street and has named her labour of love after her 18-month-old son Freddie.

The shop, Freddie Loves, will open on next Friday stocking a range of baby clothes and interiors from brands Carys could only find on the internet such as Gray Label, Tobias and the Bear, Little Titans and Mini Basic.

The clothes ranges are for the more discerning parents looking for modern children’s apparel and after working for Falkirk’s TSB bank for four years, Carys saw an opening to become her own boss.

The former Braes High School pupil said: “The clothes I was searching for wasn’t traditional stuff. I don’t like the idea that pink is for girls and blue is for boys and there are a lot of other mums like this.

“I couldn’t find anything in this area so I had to shop online and it was quite frustrating trying to search all over the internet, so I thought why not bring it all together in one shop for other parents.

“Our clothes are unisex and the products are really unique. Our interiors range from nursery decor and kids wallpaper to fabrics and bedding so there will be a great choice for mums and dads.”

Freddie Loves has already been a hit on Facebook and Instagram and has a large following. Carys said the website will also go live two weeks after the opening.