Falkirk Muay Thai boxer dies in Thailand

Tributes have poured for a Muay Thai boxer who has died.

Jordan Coe, 20, was discovered by police in the Muang district of Thailand on Sunday, just hours before he was due to fight at the Sangam Asean promotion in Korat.

Jordan Coe, 20, from Falkirk a Thai boxer who has died suddenly in Thailand. Picture: Contributed

The former Braes High School pupil went jogging on saturday wearing what Thai media described as a “thick outfit” and failed to return. His body was discovered on Sunday.

It is believed he died as a result of heatstroke.

Coe moved to Thailand to compete three years ago but previously trained at the Carnage Muay Thai Gym in Grangemouth. He also took the junior class at the gym, coaching kids from all over Falkirk district, and trained three British champions in the process. He was due to return to Scotland later this year.

Just days before his body was discovered, the former pupil of Braes High School, wrote on his Facebook page: “Fighting this Sunday on Sa-ngam ASEAN promotion in Korat.

“Loving the constant fighting each month.

“Almost three years living in Thailand and with each year, I always learn more and more.”

Just last week Scottish-based friends of Coe living locally were in touch with The Falkirk Herald alerting us to his rapid recent progress, as word of his success spread.

• The justgiving page to help bring Jordan home, set up by Scottish coach Craig Floan, can be found here}