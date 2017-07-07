Youngsters greet Her Majesty in Falkirk

Children of all ages were out in numbers to see and greet HM The Queen when she visited the Helix Park on Wednesday.

Four-year-old twins Luke and Sam Mitchell had the special task of handing over a bouquet of flowers and a small gift to the royal visitor shortly before she left.

Bo’ness High School pupil Taylor Brown (13) handed over a Kelpies sculpture to The Queen as a memento of her visit.

But Annabel Gray (8), who was in the crowd with brother Ewan (7) and mum Donna, was stunned to be brought forward to present the flowers that she had for Her Majesty.

Donna said: “We visit here all the time and the children wanted to come today but we never expected this. It was such a surprise.”