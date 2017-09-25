Young carers all at sea on sailing break

Dedicated youngsters who fit in going to school between looking after a parent or sibling were treated to a five day adventure on a sailing ship as a reward.

The Falkirk and Clackmannanshire Young Carers Project organised the trip for 10 young carers with the support of Ocean Youth Trust Scotland.

They left James Watt Dock Marina in Greenock on the 72 foot yacht Alba Explorer.

She is capable of sailing around the world, but this voyage was restricted to visiting East Loch in Tarbert and Lamlash, a distance of 100 nautical miles.

It still gave the group, aged between 14 and 16, plenty of time to make new friends and earn a Level One ‘Start Yachting’ certificate.

Young Carers worker Jayne Lennox said: “They put in so much time looking after family members it was great to give them the chance of a new experience by being part of the crew of a sailing ship and they all enjoyed every minute of it.”