Young Alyx gives street wake-up call for Macmillan coffee morning

A caring youngster who organised a cancer fundraiser woke up her whole street in the morning to make sure they came along and donated.

Six-year-old Alyx Jack-Bryce wanted to hold her own Macmillan coffee morning after seeing adverts on television and wondering why people needed to hold them.

After a discussion with mum and dad Donna and William, who told her the facts about cancer, Alyx was determined to help out and demanded the family host an event of their own.

She designed posters, made cakes and biscuits and told everyone she met that the coffee morning was being held last Sunday and everyone was to attend to help her raise money to fight cancer.

On the day, scores of people turned up and enjoyed the family’s hospitality, with Alyx as the brilliant hostess.

Donna said: “She was just so eager to help after we explained what the Macmillan coffee mornings were about and we are so proud of her.

“She was amazing being a hostess, bringing out cakes and teas and coffees for everyone. Part of the pack you get from Macmillan includes a whistle and she was out in the street blowing it at 10am on Sunday to let everyone know it was open.”

Thanks to Alyx’s philanthropy, a total of £360 was raised on the day and there is still more money pouring in, as well as other unexpected bonuses.

Donna added: “People we hadn’t seen for years came along and it was really great to see them. I think we’ll be holding another next year.”