Grangemouth Children’s Day Queen for 2017 Kara Wilson was proud to stand outside her castle arch on Friday night’s arch patrol.

Her amazing construction was just one of the fantastic creations on display as families and friends toured the streets of Grangemouth on the night before the big day.

Grangemouth Children's Day Queen for 2017 Kara Wilson

Our video shows all the arches of this year’s retinue.

A video featuring the fairy and godmother arches will be publised later on.