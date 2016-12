A woman was taken to hospital following an incident between Camelon and Falkirk Grahamston train station on yesterday.

Trains were delayed or cancelled and were bypassing Camelon station causing disruption to passengers after British Transport Police (BTP) were called at around 3pm.

A BTP spokesperson said: “We were called to Camelon railway station at 3pm to a fear for welfare incident. Officers attended and one woman was taken to hospital. She is in a stable condition.”