Woman found dead in Callendar Park

A woman’s body was found in Falkirk’s Callendar Park, police have confirmed.

Officers were responding to a concerned call when they made the tragic find yesterday morning. Other emergency services were called in a bid to save the woman, but she was pronounced dead by ambulance staff.

It is believed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Forth Valley were called to Callendar Park in Falkirk around 7.20am on Monday, January 2 following a report of concern for a person.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was sadly pronounced dead by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”