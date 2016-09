Firefighters rescued a woman from a blazing flat in Grangemouth but she sadly died at the scene.

The fire broke out in the living room of the residence in Marshall Street just after 7am on Sunday.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel were able to get the woman out of the fire but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the service said: “Our thoughts were with the victim’s family and friends. An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire.”