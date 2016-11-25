Winter festival kicks off

The first-ever Camelon Winter Festival will be launched next weekend with a host of events for all ages.

Throughout December there will be activities including pantos, Christmas fayres, discos – and breakfast on offer in clubs and community centres.

The Cinderella panto takes place in Camelon Community Centre on Tuesday, November 29 from 6.30pm while on Friday, December 2 there will be a Santa’s Grotto outside the Mariner Centre from 10am till 2pm.

However, the celebrations kick off in style the following day with a lantern parade and lights switch on. All ages are being invited to take part in the parade which will start at St John’s Church Hall in Brown Street at 4.30pm before heading to the Mariner Centre for more music, carols and the lights turned on.

Earlier in the day there will be a Santa’s Grotto outside and a Christmas Fayre, lantern workshop and bouncy castle inside the sports centre.

The £1 breakfasts are being offered from 10am to noon from December 5 in Camelon Labour Club, from December 12-16 in Tamfourhill Community Centre, from December 19-23 in Ochiltree Social Club and January 3-6 in Camelon Juniors Club.

Councillor Dennis Goldie, who is involved with the festival committee, said: “We want parents to walk with their children in the lantern parade and hopefully businesses and houses along the route will also put a light in their window to mark the launch.”

Funding for the festival has come from a £100,000 Big Lottery Fund grant awarded to the Camelon and Tamfourhill area.