Wind turbine proposal

A firm is looking for planning permission to build an 80 metre high wind turbine near a farm in the Falkirk area.

Tamani, run by Thomas Williams and Waseem Hussain, applied to Falkirk Council planners to erect the turbine, create an access track and install associated infrastructure on land to the south of Wester Greenhill Farm in Slamannan. The earliest date a decision can be made on the application is August 10.