Win the golfing chance of a lifetime!

Amateur golfers have the chance of a lifetime to play alongside many of the world’s leading professionals and celebrity amateurs in the prestigious invitation-only Alfred Dunhill Links Championship held over the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns from October 6-9.

This is the last amateur playing place in the Championship and has been made available by the charitable Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation, which raises funds to assist young amateur golfers in Scotland and South Africa and to support the town and University of St Andrews.

This amazing opportunity also includes the unique chance to play a practice round with Australian cricket legend Shane Warne on the eve of the event.

The place is up for auction through www.ebay.co.uk - from 6pm on Tuesday, September 13, until 6pm on Tuesday, September 20.

Shane Warne, who has played many times in the event, encouraged golfers to bid to be part of this great event and tee up with him for a practice round.

Commenting, Shane Warne said: “To play in the Alfred Dunhill Links is a golfer’s dream and the courses we play are three of the most wonderful in the world. The Old Course is just the most historic and uplifting place to play golf. Links golf for me is a magical experience and to be able to share the fairways with so many great golfers and famous celebrities in this Championship is unique.

“I am really delighted to have the chance to play a practice round with the winner of the auction. I can promise that he or she will have the golfing experience of a lifetime during the Championship, and also, by contributing to the auction, will be raising money for an important charity as well.”

The winning bidder will be treated to the very best of Alfred Dunhill’s world famous hospitality.

The package includes one amateur place in the 2016 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, a practice round with Shane Warne, five nights accommodation for two at an official tournament hotel (breakfast included), airport transfers from Edinburgh and invitations to the Championship’s exclusive social events as honoured guests.

With a prize fund of US$5 million, the Championship incorporates two separate competitions - an individual professional tournament for the world’s leading golfers and a team event in which the professionals are paired with some of the most celebrated amateur golfers which creates a unique atmosphere.

Over the years the Alfred Dunhill Links has attracted a strong international field which has included Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, Sir Nick Faldo, Fred Couples, Colin Montgomerie, Lee Westwood and Dustin Johnson. Already confirmed for this year’s event are Ernie Els, Martin Kaymer, Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, Paul Lawrie, Angel Cabrera, Y.E.Yang, Andrew Johnston and Thomas Pieters.

Among the amateurs who have played regularly are entertainment stars Jamie Dornan, Hugh Grant, Andy Garcia, Ronan Keating and Huey Lewis who have shared the fairways with sporting greats like Sir Steve Redgrave, Sir Ian Botham, Michael Phelps, Luis Figo, Ruud Gullit and Jamie Redknapp.

Bids can be made by visiting www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Alfred-Dunhill-Links-Championship-2016

The proceeds from the auction of this amateur playing spot will benefit the St Andrews-based Pilgrim Foundation (Charity Number SC029297), a charity committed to the restoration of historic monuments and buildings in the Home of Golf. The Pilgrim Foundation’s patrons include Sir Sean Connery, Colin Montgomerie, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Sam Torrance, Tony Jacklin and TV commentator Peter Alliss.

Golfing great Arnold Palmer said: “St Andrews has special memories for me – it is a wonderful and unique place. I applaud Alfred Dunhill for their continuing support of this great game and for their support of the Pilgrim Foundation.”

The Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation (registered Scottish charity number SC042414) is the official Foundation of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and has raised millions of pounds for good causes since its inception.