Who will follow in Anne’s footsteps?

The search is under way for the person who will receive the Rotary Club of Falkirk’s Community Achievement Award for 2016.

It aims to recognise someone who plays a valuable role in their district. It could be in a voluntary role with an organisation or by simply helping others in their day-to-day lives.

Last year’s winner was Anne Lowe who volunteers with Grangemouth Community Care, set up by the Council of Churches to improve the quality of life for those in need, particularly the elderly.

She was described as an “inspirational” person who has devoted her life to helping others.

The annual award is sponsored by The Falkirk Herald and Phoenix Honda who each provide £200 for the recipient to donate to a charity of their choice. The winner also receives a trophy.

Ian Johnston from the Rotary Club of Falkirk said: “Every year we are delighted and humbled by the response we receive to this award.

“There are so many unsung heroes in our communities doing very valuable work and this is an opportunity for them to be recognised, as well as thanked, for all that they do for others.”

Send your nomination, including a brief reason why you believe the nominee should win and not forgetting your own contact details, to: Community Achievement Award, The Falkirk Herald, Unit 4A, Gateway Business Park, Beancross Road, Grangemouth FK3 8WX. Entries should be received by noon on Friday, October 21.