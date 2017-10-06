Who will be this year’s community champion?

There is still time to nominate someone for this year’s community champion.

An annual contest run by The Rotary Club of Falkirk, it looks to mark the contribution of an unsung hero who has made a difference in the area where they live.

Their efforts can benefit young, old or an entire community.

Last year’s winner was Nancy Ramage of Grangemouth, who has worked tirelessly to support organisations in her town, including with the Royal Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, Teenage Cancer Trust, RNLI, WRVS and the Inner Wheel.

This year’s joint sponsors are The Falkirk Herald and Morton Pacitti Solicitors who will each give £200 to be presented to a charity of the winner’s choice.

Anyone can make a nomination by providing details of why they think an individual would be a worthy recipient. They should include their own contact details.

Nominations should be sent to: Community Achievement Award, The Falkirk Herald, Unit 4A, Gateway Business Park, Beancross Road, Grangemouth, FK3 8WX. The closing date is October 12.