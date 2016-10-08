Who will be this year’s champion?

The hunt for this year’s Rotary Club of Falkirk community champ is well underway.

An annual award, it has become the perfect opportunity to recognise people who play a valuable role helping others through their work with organisations or as individuals.

Last year’s winner was Anne Lowe who volunteers with Grangemouth Community Care, a group which aims to improve the quality of life for those in need, particularly the elderly.

The winner receives a trophy to hold for one year and £400 to donate to the charity of their choice courtesy of sponsors The Falkirk Herald and Phoenix Honda.

Ian Johnston from the Rotary Club said: “Every year we are delighted and humbled by the response we receive to this award.

“There are so many unsung heroes in our communities doing valuable work and this is an opportunity to recognise their efforts.”

Send your nomination, including a brief reason why you believe the nominee should win and not forgetting your own contact details to: Community Achievement Award, The Falkirk Herald, Unit 4A, Gateway Business Park, Beancross Road, Grangemouth FK3 8WX.

Entries should be received by noon on Friday, October 21.