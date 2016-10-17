Who will be our 2016 Pub of the Year?

The search is on for the best pub of 2016 in the district and this is your chance to make sure your favourite is in with a chance.

We all have different ideas of a perfect pub. Cosy traditional ale house; comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint.

We have drawn up a nominations list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016 and we know there are some great pubs in our area – we enjoy them on a few occasions too.

The Bridge Inn in Bonnybridge won last year’s title – will they do it again in 2016?

Entries will be printed in paper for two weeks where you can then vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon on the page in the paper back to us, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to vote for.

Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, October 21, 2016. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

Pub list

01 – Artisan Tap, 7-11 Wooer Street, Falkirk

02 – Abbotsinch, 173-175 Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth

03 – Aitkens Bar, 69 Manor Street, Falkirk

04 – Behind the Wall, 14 Melville Street, Falkirk

05 – Birrells, 46 Redding Road, Redding

06 – Bridge Inn, 8 High Street, Bonnybridge

07 – Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons

08 – Broomhill Inn, 34 Broomhill Road, Bonnybridge

09 – Cheerz Bar, 4 High Street, Falkirk

10 – Colonial Bar, 250 Grahams Road, Falkirk

11 – Commercial Hotel, 3 Stirling Road, Larbert

12 – Corbie Inn, Corbie Hall, Bo’ness

13 – Cornhill Inn, 32-34 High Street, Bonnybridge

14 – Coyotes Bar, Antonine Hotel, 1 Manor Street, Falkirk

15 – Creamery Sports Bar, Main Street, Falkirk

16 – Criterion Bar, 8 Stirling Street, Denny

17 – Crown Inn, 242 Main Street, Stenhousemuir

18 – Graeme Hotel, 40 Grahams Road, Falkirk

19 – Katies Bar, 1 Callendar Road, Falkirk

20 – Johnston’s Bar and Bistro, 14 Lint Riggs, Falkirk

21 – La Banca, 43 Vicar Street, Falkirk

22 – North Star, 28 Vicar Street, Falkirk

23 – Rosebank Beefeater, Rosebank Distillery, Camelon Road, Falkirk

24 – Scotia, 51 Manor Street, Falkirk

25 – Scotts, Wood Street, Grangemouth

26 – St Lawrence Bar, Main Street, Slamannan

27 – Tam Bain Pub, 98 Mary Street, Laurieston

28 – The Auld Vic, 75 Grahams Road, Falkirk

29 – The Black Bull, Main Street, Polmont

30 – The Bowhouse Hotel, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth

31 – The Canal Inn, 14 Canal Street, Camelon

32 – The Carron Works, 12 Bank Street, Falkirk

33 – The Carronbridge Inn, 691 Carron Road, Carron

34 – The Carronshore Bar, Carronshore Road, Carronshore

35 – The Clachan Bar, Main Street, Shieldhill

36 – The Clansman, Main Street, Plean

37 – The Claremont, Main Street, Polmont

38 – The Courtyard, 23 Baxters Wynd, Falkirk

39 – The Earl of Zetland, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth

40 – The Ellwyn, 95 Newlands Road, Grangemouth

41 – The Newmarket Inn, Upper Newmarket Street, Falkirk

42 – The Magpie, 25 Maggiewoods Loan, Falkirk

43 – The Mariner Bar, 90 Glasgow Road, Camelon

44 – The Mill Inn, Thornhill Road, Falkirk

45 – The Orchard, 2 Kerse Lane, Falkirk

46 – The Plough, 507 Main Street, Larbert

47 – The Quoit, 63 Main Street, Polmont

48 – The Railway Inn, Glasgow Road, Dennyloanhead

49 – The Railway Tavern, Grahams Road, Falkirk

50 – The Red Hoose, 1 Lairox Terrace, Denny

51 – The Richmond Park, 26 Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness

52 – The Shore, 193-195 Carronshore Road, Carron

53 – Bar 209, 209 Stirling Street, Dunipace

54 – The Stables, Geralds Terrace, Larbert

55 – The Star Inn, 158 Grahams Road, Falkirk

56 – The Station Hotel, Foundry Loan, Larbert

57 – The Tavern, Kilsyth Road, Haggs

58 – The Union Inn, 2 Portdownie, Camelon

59 – The Wellington, 6 Manor Street, Falkirk

60 – The Wheatsheaf Inn, 16 Baxters Wynd, Falkirk

61 – The Woodside Inn, 76 High Station Road, Falkirk

62 – Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, Falkirk

63 – Canalside Pub & Grill, Redding Road, Reddingmuirhead

64 – Freebird, Bar & Kitchen, 42 Vicar Street, Falkirk

65 – Outside Inn, Glenbervie Business Park, Bellsdyke Road, Larbert

66 – Sportsters Bar & Diner, 8-12 Princes Streer, Falkirk

67 – Westfield Lounge, The Falkirk Stadium, Grangemouth