Who will be our 2016 Pub of the Year?

The search is on for the best pub of 2016 in the district and this is your chance to make sure your favourite is in with a chance.
We all have different ideas of a perfect pub. Cosy traditional ale house; comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint.
We have drawn up a nominations list of pubs that will compete for the title of Pub of the Year 2016 and we know there are some great pubs in our area – we enjoy them on a few occasions too.
The Bridge Inn in Bonnybridge won last year’s title – will they do it again in 2016?
Entries will be printed in paper for two weeks where you can then vote for your favourite to appear as a finalist.
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon on the page in the paper back to us, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to vote for.
Closing date for nominations is 10am, Friday, October 21, 2016. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.
Coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
Pub list
01 – Artisan Tap, 7-11 Wooer Street, Falkirk
02 – Abbotsinch, 173-175 Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth
03 – Aitkens Bar, 69 Manor Street, Falkirk
04 – Behind the Wall, 14 Melville Street, Falkirk
05 – Birrells, 46 Redding Road, Redding
06 – Bridge Inn, 8 High Street, Bonnybridge
07 – Brightons Inn, Waggon Road, Brightons
08 – Broomhill Inn, 34 Broomhill Road, Bonnybridge
09 – Cheerz Bar, 4 High Street, Falkirk
10 – Colonial Bar, 250 Grahams Road, Falkirk
11 – Commercial Hotel, 3 Stirling Road, Larbert
12 – Corbie Inn, Corbie Hall, Bo’ness
13 – Cornhill Inn, 32-34 High Street, Bonnybridge
14 – Coyotes Bar, Antonine Hotel, 1 Manor Street, Falkirk
15 – Creamery Sports Bar, Main Street, Falkirk
16 – Criterion Bar, 8 Stirling Street, Denny
17 – Crown Inn, 242 Main Street, Stenhousemuir
18 – Graeme Hotel, 40 Grahams Road, Falkirk
19 – Katies Bar, 1 Callendar Road, Falkirk
20 – Johnston’s Bar and Bistro, 14 Lint Riggs, Falkirk
21 – La Banca, 43 Vicar Street, Falkirk
22 – North Star, 28 Vicar Street, Falkirk
23 – Rosebank Beefeater, Rosebank Distillery, Camelon Road, Falkirk
24 – Scotia, 51 Manor Street, Falkirk
25 – Scotts, Wood Street, Grangemouth
26 – St Lawrence Bar, Main Street, Slamannan
27 – Tam Bain Pub, 98 Mary Street, Laurieston
28 – The Auld Vic, 75 Grahams Road, Falkirk
29 – The Black Bull, Main Street, Polmont
30 – The Bowhouse Hotel, Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth
31 – The Canal Inn, 14 Canal Street, Camelon
32 – The Carron Works, 12 Bank Street, Falkirk
33 – The Carronbridge Inn, 691 Carron Road, Carron
34 – The Carronshore Bar, Carronshore Road, Carronshore
35 – The Clachan Bar, Main Street, Shieldhill
36 – The Clansman, Main Street, Plean
37 – The Claremont, Main Street, Polmont
38 – The Courtyard, 23 Baxters Wynd, Falkirk
39 – The Earl of Zetland, Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth
40 – The Ellwyn, 95 Newlands Road, Grangemouth
41 – The Newmarket Inn, Upper Newmarket Street, Falkirk
42 – The Magpie, 25 Maggiewoods Loan, Falkirk
43 – The Mariner Bar, 90 Glasgow Road, Camelon
44 – The Mill Inn, Thornhill Road, Falkirk
45 – The Orchard, 2 Kerse Lane, Falkirk
46 – The Plough, 507 Main Street, Larbert
47 – The Quoit, 63 Main Street, Polmont
48 – The Railway Inn, Glasgow Road, Dennyloanhead
49 – The Railway Tavern, Grahams Road, Falkirk
50 – The Red Hoose, 1 Lairox Terrace, Denny
51 – The Richmond Park, 26 Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness
52 – The Shore, 193-195 Carronshore Road, Carron
53 – Bar 209, 209 Stirling Street, Dunipace
54 – The Stables, Geralds Terrace, Larbert
55 – The Star Inn, 158 Grahams Road, Falkirk
56 – The Station Hotel, Foundry Loan, Larbert
57 – The Tavern, Kilsyth Road, Haggs
58 – The Union Inn, 2 Portdownie, Camelon
59 – The Wellington, 6 Manor Street, Falkirk
60 – The Wheatsheaf Inn, 16 Baxters Wynd, Falkirk
61 – The Woodside Inn, 76 High Station Road, Falkirk
62 – Tolbooth Tavern, Tolbooth Street, Falkirk
63 – Canalside Pub & Grill, Redding Road, Reddingmuirhead
64 – Freebird, Bar & Kitchen, 42 Vicar Street, Falkirk
65 – Outside Inn, Glenbervie Business Park, Bellsdyke Road, Larbert
66 – Sportsters Bar & Diner, 8-12 Princes Streer, Falkirk
67 – Westfield Lounge, The Falkirk Stadium, Grangemouth