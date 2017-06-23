Whitecross women are a force for good

A group of women who devote their free time to serve their community were given a prestigious honour for their selfless work.

Elaine Kelso, Jacqueline Russell, Marie Taylor and Laura Anne Duncan of the committee for the Power Station community centre in Whitecross were the recipients of The Rotary Club of Polmont’s Community Award for 2017.

The ladies help run the facility to provide social activities for the young and old in the village and under their leadership the centre has flourished into a focal point and lifeline for many in Whitecross.

Among the events and activities held the centre hosts are youth groups in the evening for schoolchildren, bingo sessions in the afternoon, a community cafe, cooking classes for parents and kids, open nights for games, an annual family fun day, quizzes, firework displays and entertainment nights with professional performers.

Elaine Kelso, who is currently the vice chairperson, said: “We are a small community, but we are a close one and everyone supports each other.

“We would like to thank the Rotary for this award and thank the community of Whitecross for all their fantastic support which makes the Power Station what it is.”

A spokesperson from Polmont Rotary said: “We visited the Power Station and were most impressed with what we saw.

“The ladies are very worthy winners of our award as they certainly do a ‘power’ of work in the community of Whitecross.”

Villager Peter Cockburn nominated the group and Falkirk Dental Practice sponsored the award. The group also received £240 for the Power Station running costs.