Wheel abseil for Little Cole

If you’re looking for a little adventure next weekend then the Falkirk Wheel is the place to be.

A charity abseil is taking place to raise money for the Helping Little Cole Fund, a crowdfunding effort by the Cruse family from Denny.

The abseil will take place next Saturday (October 8)starting at 10am and is open to anyone who wants to take part, costing £20. Children can also have a go as long as they have adult permission.

The crowdfunding campaign is by Leann and Andrew Cruse as part of a DIY SOS mission to convert their home into a more suitable environment for their three-year-old son Cole.

Cole is severely disabled and suffers from brain abnormalities, a hip deformity, global development delay, epilepsy and asthma.

He is unable to walk and requires a wheelchair. He still can’t talk and is hospitalised regularly with life-threatening seizures, Due to the physical effects of the boy’s conditions the family needs extra space in the home for his needs.

The couple have five children and Cole’s older brother Lewis (14) also has autism and dyspraxia which affects his balance and co-ordination.

To get involved check out the Facebook page The Helping Little Cole Fund, crowdfunding page Little Cole’s Fund on gofundme.com or contact Leann on leanncruse@aol.co.uk.

