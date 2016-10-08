What would happen if kids designed the family car?

Over half of kids in the UK want an ice cream dispenser in their car, over a quarter want a car full of puppies and a fifth want their car to be powered by magic according to recent research conducted by The Car People.

The Car People wanted to see what would happen if children were put in charge of designing the family car.

In the survey of 1,000 children, 500 mums and 500 dads it was found that despite being parents, adults are still young at heart as over a third of mums want their dream car to be able to drive them straight to Disneyland, but both mums and dads would like their car to be able to be like the Delorean from Back in the Future and take them back in time.

The majority of children in the UK want a superfast, flying, red car that can turn invisible and can take them to space Disneyland.

However, it seems children also want to have all different forms of entertainment inside the car while they’re on their journey, over a quarter want a car full of puppies and over half want a games console. But the most adventurous option kids went for, was to have a swimming pool inside their car.

Despite a third of children wanting their car to be powered by magic, 1 in 10 are thinking in an environmentally friendly mind set and want their car to be powered by electric. But 7% of children seem to be chocoholics and want their car to be powered by chocolate.

The children were asked who they would like to be their driver in their dream car and the majority didn’t want a sports star, film star or famous singer to drive them around – all they wanted was their dad. Whereas, it’s no surprise that David Beckham was a very popular choice for the mums.