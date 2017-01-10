Wellside children dish up help for foodbank

Youngsters at Wellside Kindergarten know how important it is to start the day with a good breakfast and they have generously passed on a large donation of cereal to Falkirk Foodbank.

Nursery boss Susan Adrian said staff had spotted articles about the foodbank’s continuing need for supplies to meet demand.

She said: “We regularly are involved in doing charity work and when checked on the foodbank’s website where we saw there was a need for breakfast cereal.”

The children and their parents were encouraged to bring in boxes of cereal to the nursery in Wellside Place, Falkirk, which was then handed over to the foodbank at its base in Tamfourhill.

Find out more about Falkirk Foodbank and its continuing work at www.falkirkfoodbank.org.uk.