Wedding of the week: Shannon Walton and Steven Rodgers

Shannon Walton (29) is a sales assistant from Larbert, while Steven Rodgers (28) is a floor lifter from Stenhousemuir. The couple stay in Langlees with their daughters Franki (11) and Billi (7).

HOW THEY MET: The couple are childhood sweethearts and met in first year at Larbert High School. Shannon said she fell for Steven’s “bad-boy” reputation.

THE PROPOSAL: Steven’s romantic proposal was in the Gulnar Tandoori restaurant in Larbert on Valentine’s Day in 2015. He slid the ring over the table. Shannon said: “I was shocked. I would have been mortified if he had got down on one knee as I didn’t want a huge fuss.”

THE WEDDING: They were married in Ayia Napa on June 22, with 23 guests in attendance. Shannon said it was a lovely wedding but it was emotional as there were a few people who couldn’t make it.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Dean Graham was the best man, Julieann and Louise Duncan were bridesmaids and the couple’s daughters were flower girls.

HONEYMOON: The couple stayed in Cyprus for a few more days before jetting off to Amsterdam. Shannon said it was an incredible, eye-opening experience.

THANKS: They would like to thank Shannon’s mum and dad Margaret and John and all the guests who came to Cyprus.