Wedding of the Week: Samantha Murray and Gordon Alexander

Samantha (30) is originally from Ayr and works as a retail supervisor, while Gordon (31) comes from Falkirk and is a regional sales manager. They live in Bainsford with their family Ashleigh (12), Rihanna (9) and six-month-old Aurora.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met six years ago online through mutual friends and “took the plunge” and moved in together soon after.

THE PROPOSAL: Gordon popped the question on a jet 250,000ft above Paris. Samantha was shocked, but eventually said yes.

THE WEDDING: The couple were married at The Vu in Bathgate on July 27. They were joined by 180 guests during the day and 230 at night. Gordon said the whole day was perfect.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Gordon’s best man was William ‘Jacko’ Baird. Samantha’s sister Stephanie was her maid of honour, while the bridesmaids were Gordon’s sisters Nicola and Lauren, Samantha’s best pal Kirsty Ross and the couple’s children Ashleigh and Rihanna. Flower girls were Gordon’s niece Morgan and little Aurora.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple hope to go to Aruba next year when Aurora is older.

THANKS: The couple thank the bridal party and all the guests for making it an unforgettable day.