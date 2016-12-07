Wedding of the Week: Natalia Thomson and James Kay

Natalia Thomson (30) is from Grangemouth and works as a travel agent. Her husband James Kay (30) is from Laurieston and is a scanning operator. The couple live in Grangemouth with their son Michael (5) and baby Amalie.

HOW THEY MET: The couple met in City nightclub in Falkirk. Natalia fell for James’ “infectious smile”.

THE PROPOSAL: James proposed in bed in January 2012. “I thought he was joking,” Natalia said.

THE WEDDING: Natalia and James were married on October 1, 2016, at the Leapark Hotel in Grangemouth. They were joined by 140 guests.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Chief bridesmaid: Stephanie Stewart. Bridesmaids: Leanne Buchanan, Jill Strain, and Jennifer Todd. Natalia also had a best man Jason Dawson. James’ best man was twin brother William Kay. Ushers: Natalia’s brother Sean, James’ friends Matthew Rigarlsford and Lewis Friel. Flower girls: Fallon Buchanan and daughter Amalie. Page boy was son Michael.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple went on a mini-holiday to London but hope to go on holiday next summer.

THANKS: Natalia’s dad Michael, Dave Buchanan and all the guests for the gifts. Natalia said: “No thank you cards were sent as instead that money was donated to Falkirk’s Mental Health Association.”