Wedding of the Week: Leeann McQueen and Jason Stevenson

Leeann McQueen (27) is from Grangemouth and is a hairdresser, while Jason Stevenson (31) is a landscape gardener. They live in Skinflats with their daughter Tegan (9).

HOW THEY MET: Leeann and Jason met through a friend when they were going on a night out in Falkirk. They were friends first before they became an item. “I still don’t know what I see in him,” joked Leeann.

THE PROPOSAL: The couple had planned to go to Tunisia on holiday last year but due to the terror attacks decided not to go and Jason proposed instead.

THE WEDDING: Leeann and Jason were married at the Park Hotel in Falkirk on October 1. They were joined by 50 guests during the day and 130 at night. Leeann said: “It was great to have all the family together.”

THE WEDDING PARTY: Leeann’s chief bridesmaid was her sister Gemma Shanks, Tegan was bridesmaid, her nephew Robbie Kirkwood was a page boy and Jason’s brother Paul was best man.

THE HONEYMOON: Leeann and Jason jetted off to the Costa del Sol for a week. “It was great to get the sun,” Leeann said.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank both parents and the wedding party for making their day so special.