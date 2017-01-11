Wedding of the week: Karen O’Brien and Fergus Campbell

Karen O’Brien (39) is from Doune and is a senior health and safety advisor, while Fergus Campbell (39) is from Callander and is a sign fitter. The couple live in Bainsford with their son Laird (7).

HOW THEY MET: Karen and Fergus were friends at McLaren High School in Callander but lost touch. They met by chance on a night out in Glasgow in 2005. After a date they have been together ever since. They moved to Falkirk in 2007.

THE PROPOSAL: Fergus proposed on top of a hill overlooking Puerto Pollensa while they were on holiday in Majorca in July 2015.

THE WEDDING: Karen and Fergus were married on October 14 at Broomhall Castle in Menstrie. They had 70 day guests and a further 35 at night.

WEDDING PARTY: Donald Harvey was the best man, Colin Jardine and Greig Forbes were groomsmen. Bridesmaids were Claire Bird, Jane Melhuish and Angela O’Brien. Flowergirl was Eleanor and page boys were Laird and Donald.

HONEYMOON: They spent four nights in Newtonmore and are planning a family holiday to the west coast of America this year.

THANKS: The couple would like to thank their family and friends for their help and support on the lead up to the wedding and on the special day itself.

