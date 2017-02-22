Wedding of the Week: Hayley Anderson and Dan Galstaun

Hayley Anderson (28) is from Bonnybridge and is an admin support worker, while Dan Galstaun (31) is from Stirling and is a recruitment consultant. The couple live in Bonnybridge.

HOW THEY MET: Hayley and Dan met on a night out at the Corn Exchange in Stirling. It was Dan’s bonus pay day night out. Hayley says his biggest bonus was meeting her!

THE PROPOSAL: Dan’s romantic proposal was in Thailand on the Koh Samui Island at the hotel restaurant. They were looking out towards the other islands and Hayley turned round and he was down on one knee. Hayley said: “I was so shocked, I didn’t expect it.”

THE WEDDING: Hayley and Dan were married at The Parsonage, Airth on August 27, 2016. Hayley said it was a fabulous, hot summers day. They had a 100 day guests and further 100 at night.

WEDDING PARTY: Chief bridesmaid was Caitlin Anderson, bridesmaids Stacey McAuslan, Rachel Brierton and Shelley McGuckin, with Sean McQuaid best man and Greg McAuslan, Allan McCabe and Alistair Murray ushers.

HONEYMOON: Four nights in Abu Dhabi before ten nights in Maldives. Hayley said: “It was out of this world.”

THANKS: Special thanks to Hayley’s mum and dad, bridal party and family and friends.