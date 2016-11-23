WATCH: Pop star slips during song at Falkirk nightclub

A birthday celebration at a Falkirk venue was going great until the guest performer came a cropper on the slippery floor.

Pop star Natalie Horler of Eurotrance group Cascada was the top billing at The Warehouse in Burnbank Road for the club’s first birthday party night on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the band’s singer fell head first to the floor as she danced and belted out their hit Every Time We Touch, which was a worldwide hit in 2006.

The singer blamed someone throwing drink on the floor, but also saw the funny side when she tweeted a video of the fall saying: “oops...this is what happens when a drink gets chucked at your feet what a crash- and i wasn’t even drinking”.

The video shows the music and lyrics continuing after the fall, causing some fans to comment the singer was miming, which she denied in a later tweet with a video attached, which said: “i’m actually proud of the fact, that i don’t lipsync at my shows. there’s a vocal that runs along that’s all- here’s an example.”.