Watch little Laurel get big award for her brave battle

A tough wee toddler has earned a major award for the way she is fighting back against the rare cancer that robbed her of her right eye.

Laurel Allen (3), from Mamre Drive, California, has displayed real courage in the last year when her eye was irreversibly damaged by bilateral retinoblastoma, which she was diagnosed with in April 2015, and had to be surgically removed.

Now Laurel and her family, including brothers Lucas (7) and Logan (5), are preparing for the fight of their lives as she battles to retain the sight in her left eye.

This remarkable little girl’s grit and determination have been rewarded by Cancer Research UK through its UK Kids and Teens Star Awards. She has also been handpicked to star in Cancer Research UK’s new 2017 fundraising calendar.

Mum Laura (30) said: “Laurel is our very own superhero who loves her star award. I felt like my world just stopped the day I was told Laurel had cancer. Doctors said they’d do everything they could to get the cancer out and to save Laurel’s beautiful blue eyes.

“I knew if they couldn’t, then it would mean a lifetime of darkness for Laurel. There was a lot of crying but Laurel has never failed to inspire us. She makes us so proud and just gets on with it.

“She’s an amazing, chatty, intelligent wee girl.”

Retinoblastoma is a type of cancer found at the back of the eye – in the UK around 35 children each year are diagnosed with the disease. It has the highest survival rate of any childhood cancer.

To view a video of Laurel and her award click here