WATCH: Falkirk footballer works out on the motorway stuck in traffic

Falkirk FC captain David McCracken didn’t let the Storm Doris snow stop his training when he got stuck in traffic on the motorway.

While the footballer was stranded in the congestion on the M80 en route to training at The Falkirk Stadium this morning he improvised – by digging out his fitness gear and conducting an impromptu stretching session in the middle of the road!

With traffic at a standstill in the snow Cracks performed a few resistance band squats and leg raises to warm-up in the big chill which he posted on his Instagram page ‘crackinghealthandnutrition’.

He wrote: “Use your time effectively’

“Stuck in a massive jam on the way to training. Rather than just sit, why not get out and get some glute work done?”.

Well done big man.